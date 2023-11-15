Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) SVP Richard P. Gates Sells 1,000 Shares

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) SVP Richard P. Gates sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $20,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,848.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

