Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CEO Kenneth M. Young Purchases 49,803 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 49,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,516 shares in the company, valued at $212,516. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 31.0 %

BW opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $117.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.09.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BW. Craig Hallum downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 759.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 217,222 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 365.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 183,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 143,815 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 728.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 579,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

