The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Carolyn L. O’boyle Sells 102 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total transaction of $34,063.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $980,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Boston Beer Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SAM opened at $343.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.27 and a 1-year high of $420.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Cfra boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Boston Beer by 88.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

