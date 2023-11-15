Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Director Gerardus Adrianus Janssen Purchases 300 Shares

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) Director Gerardus Adrianus Janssen purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

TSE:OLY opened at C$86.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.46. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$63.00 and a twelve month high of C$98.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$89.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$83.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

