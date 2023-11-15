Marcin Urbaszek Acquires 10,000 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) CFO Marcin Urbaszek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,237.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marcin Urbaszek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

On Monday, November 13th, Marcin Urbaszek bought 5,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $23,200.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 40.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 152,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 44,060 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 158.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 54,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 464,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on GPMT

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.