Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Insider Purchases £18,273.60 in Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Hayes purchased 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 810 ($9.95) per share, with a total value of £18,273.60 ($22,440.87).
Simon Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 5th, Simon Hayes purchased 10,000 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 827 ($10.16) per share, for a total transaction of £82,700 ($101,559.62).
- On Friday, August 18th, Simon Hayes bought 1,405 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 851 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £11,956.55 ($14,683.22).
Finsbury Growth & Income Price Performance
FGT opened at GBX 817 ($10.03) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 834.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 867.58. Finsbury Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 788.71 ($9.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 923 ($11.33). The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,157.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
Finsbury Growth & Income Increases Dividend
Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
