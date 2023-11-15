Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Director Charles L. Adair Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Darling Ingredients Stock Performance
DAR opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
