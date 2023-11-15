1,258 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.86. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

