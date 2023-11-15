Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of Axcelis Technologies worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 33.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,712,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,494,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $137.64 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.43 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.87 and a 200 day moving average of $161.76.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.