Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 264 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Charter Communications by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.52.

Shares of CHTR opened at $414.84 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $430.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.46.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

