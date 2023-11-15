Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after acquiring an additional 888,755 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,025,000 after buying an additional 95,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,393,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after buying an additional 1,023,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,262,000 after buying an additional 31,104 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,775,833.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,036 shares of company stock worth $3,493,302. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $221.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 1.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.43 and a 1 year high of $221.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.28.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

