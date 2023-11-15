4,360 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,360 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,058,665,000 after buying an additional 29,197,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. Raymond James dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of LUV opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

