Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,718,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after buying an additional 762,169 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,528,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,417,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after buying an additional 601,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 440,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,976,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MUC opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

