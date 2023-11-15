Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $141,000 in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 910.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 253.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

IYC stock opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $55.63 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a market cap of $850.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

