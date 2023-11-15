Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $257,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $241.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

