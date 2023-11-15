Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 735 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,637,000 after purchasing an additional 645,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 13.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after buying an additional 283,027 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $222.98 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.66.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

