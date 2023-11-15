Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average is $84.05.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

