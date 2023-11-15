Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,385 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1,537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $215.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.97. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.93 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 208.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $2,086,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $142,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,134,151.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $5,535,756. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.25.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

