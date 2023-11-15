Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,135.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 442.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

