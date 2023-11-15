Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,600 Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 739,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

