Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 870 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after buying an additional 69,188,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $94,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,683,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.15.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $630.17 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $328.87 and a 52-week high of $635.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

