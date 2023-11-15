4,241 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

