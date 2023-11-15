Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,235,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Centene by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

