Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

