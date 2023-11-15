Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV opened at $122.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.59. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

