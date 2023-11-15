Andra AP fonden Buys 19,832 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,024 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 158,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 143,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 50,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

