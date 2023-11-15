Andra AP fonden Acquires 8,300 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $39,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.7 %

DD stock opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

