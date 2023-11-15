Andra AP fonden Buys 5,900 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,243,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,593,000 after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BR. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $181.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $189.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,319 shares of company stock valued at $27,681,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

