Andra AP fonden Has $5.70 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 723,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,635,000 after acquiring an additional 51,585 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 748.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,716,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $675,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $397.65 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.18 and a 200-day moving average of $391.21.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

