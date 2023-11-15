Andra AP fonden Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,386 shares of company stock worth $6,844,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $211.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.77 and a 200-day moving average of $196.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

