Andra AP fonden Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

