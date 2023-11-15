Andra AP fonden Acquires Shares of 65,266 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 65,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

