Andra AP fonden Acquires 1,200 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 67.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $79.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 318.70%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.87.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

