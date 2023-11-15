Andra AP fonden Sells 20,300 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

