Andra AP fonden Sells 1,100 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 372.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.81. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $144.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

