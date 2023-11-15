Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 101,333.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PODD shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of PODD stock opened at $172.95 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.58. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 101.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.