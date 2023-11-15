ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Paul John Smith Sells 129 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,161.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Paul John Smith sold 36 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.64, for a total transaction of $22,379.04.
- On Tuesday, October 31st, Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17.
- On Tuesday, August 29th, Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total transaction of $200,631.80.
ServiceNow Price Performance
ServiceNow stock opened at $654.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $574.74 and its 200-day moving average is $554.19. The company has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $656.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
