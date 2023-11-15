Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells 4,472 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 4,472 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$58,136.00.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.91. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVA shares. ATB Capital lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.47.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

