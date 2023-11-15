Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Director Marshall Heinberg Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) Director Marshall Heinberg bought 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $71,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,256.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CTOS opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $434.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Custom Truck One Source's revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTOS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 66.7% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

