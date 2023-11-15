Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Buys 5,000 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,312,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,029,925.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Snehal Patel purchased 3,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $31,885.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Snehal Patel purchased 2,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $19,775.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Snehal Patel purchased 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $9,070.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $17,260.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Snehal Patel purchased 4,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Snehal Patel purchased 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $9,480.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Snehal Patel bought 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $9,970.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of GLSI opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $21.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

