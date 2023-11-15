RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Senior Officer Purchases C$75,075.00 in Stock

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) Senior Officer James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$60.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,075.00.
James Francis Kessler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 17th, James Francis Kessler purchased 2,000 shares of RB Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.30 per share, with a total value of C$112,600.00.
Shares of RBA stock opened at C$82.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of C$68.80 and a twelve month high of C$93.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.
