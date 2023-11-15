California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 35,869 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,657 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35,869 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Ross Stores worth $72,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,361,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $779,543,000 after purchasing an additional 125,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $521,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $124.80 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

