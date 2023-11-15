Andra AP fonden Trims Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.
CDW Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of CDW stock opened at $218.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.24 and a 200-day moving average of $192.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $218.86.
CDW Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CDW
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CDW
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.