Andra AP fonden Trims Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $218.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.24 and a 200-day moving average of $192.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $218.86.

CDW Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

