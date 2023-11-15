California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 22,698 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,698 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $85,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 674,497 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $122.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EL

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.