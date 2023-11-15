Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,655 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $75,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

CHKP stock opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

