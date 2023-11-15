California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853,686 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 842,460 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.29% of HP worth $87,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

HP Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,366,723.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,366,723.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

