Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,918 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Capital One Financial worth $79,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,927,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 322,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 19.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,745. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.