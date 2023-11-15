California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Lululemon Athletica worth $77,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.13.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $430.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.48. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $431.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

