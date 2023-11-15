California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Workday were worth $83,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.12.

Workday Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $232.42 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.22 and a 12-month high of $252.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.21, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

