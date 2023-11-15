California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of IQVIA worth $79,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 125.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,186,000 after acquiring an additional 518,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $200.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.